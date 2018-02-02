Coach accused of student relationship pleads guilty in deal

BARDWELL, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
The Paducah Sun reports Zachary Sims pleaded guilty Thursday in Carlisle Circuit Court to two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy said the charges were amended because the two didn't have sex.
Sims agreed to a probated sentence of five years per charge and could serve 15 years in prison if he violates terms. Sims won't have to register as a sex offender and an official misconduct charge was dismissed.
Sims previously pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity. He taught physical education at Carlisle County schools.
Sentencing is scheduled March 1.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
