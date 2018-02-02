Right-to-work holdouts face new efforts to change labor laws

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A handful of states in the Midwest now surrounded by neighbors with so-called right-to-work laws are facing new efforts aimed at changing their labor laws.
In Ohio, two Republican lawmakers want to put the issue before voters in two years. Missouri's new right-to-work law will go to a statewide referendum in November.
It was just under six years ago that Indiana became the first Rust Belt state to enact right-to-work by blocking mandatory union fees in workplaces.
More followed suit, leaving Ohio, Illinois and Missouri nearly surrounded.
Right-to-work backers in those three states contend they're now at a disadvantage because they believe the laws make nearby states more business friendly and attract jobs.
But union leaders argue that right-to-work rules mean lower wages and less protection for workers.
