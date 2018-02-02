Former lawmaker pleads guilty to identity theft

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky lawmaker sent to prison for a bribery scheme has pleaded guilty to identity theft.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports ex-state Rep. Keith Hall of Pikeville entered into a plea agreement Thursday that recommends a two-year sentence on the federal count. According to court documents, prosecutors will move at sentencing to dismiss five other charges.
Hall was accused of using fake documents to convince a customer he had insurance so he could keep a contract.
He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction for bribing an inspector to overlook violations at his surface coal mines.
Sentencing on the identity theft charge was set for May 24.
Hall was a longtime lawmaker until his re-election defeat in 2014.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn.Full Story >
Nearly another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal disability benefits because of an ongoing fraud investigation involving attorney Eric Conn.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
Friday night will be cold (not as cold as last night!) with temperatures falling into the teens.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >
First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.Full Story >