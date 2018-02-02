'He falls off the roof!': Radio station does play-by-play for bungling burglar

SEATTLE, WA (RNN) - Police in Seattle are looking for the man who tried to break into a truck in the parking lot of the KIRO radio station.
Thanks to KIRO, the internet is having quite a laugh at his expense.
KIRO tweeted surveillance video of the ordeal. The video shows a man trying, and failing, to break a window with a mop. An engineer at the station just happened to notice the incident during a routine check of surveillance footage.
A crowd began to gather to catch a glimpse of the video. KIRO radio personality John Curley said he saw a group of people watching and laughing so he went to see what was going on.
"They told me to watch this and they were going to record me doing play-by-play," Curley said.
Last night we captured surveillance footage of a vandal trying to break in to one of our employee's vehicles in our parking lot. While the suspect is still at large, we took the liberty to have John Curley give his play-by-play of the incident.— KIRO Radio 97.3 FM?? (@KIRORadio) February 1, 2018
Take a listen ?? pic.twitter.com/FYQTiJsTDt
Curley narrated the suspects every move until he fell off a wall and knocked himself unconscious.
KIRO said the suspect was out cold for 17 minutes. When he woke up, he walked off into the night.
Curley said the truck didn't suffer any damage. The mop is also OK.
In all seriousness, Curley said the station is concerned about the man. They do not believe he is well and hope he gets the help he needs.
