From Belterra Casino:

Ingredients

1 c. Frozen Spinach, thawed and pressed (removing all excess liquid)

1 ¾ c. Artichoke Hearts, Chopped

6 oz. Creamed Cheese

¼ c. Sour Cream

¼ c. Mayonnaise

1/3 c. Grated Parmesan

½ tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Garlic Powder

To Cover Provolone / Mozzarella Blend (Grated)

Preparation

1. Heat Cream Cheese in microwave for 1 minute or until hot and soft. In a medium sized bowl, stir in the rest of the ingredients.

2. Once ingredients are well incorporated, place spinach mixture into a lightly greased baking pan.

3. Top mixture with grated cheese blend (provolone and mozzarella) and place the dip into a preheated 350 degree oven until the cheese has melted and browned slightly (8-10 min.) watching it carefully so it does not burn.

4. Once you have achieved a beautiful golden brown, bubbly topping – remove dip from the oven and serve with any chip of your choice. We find tortilla chips work the best.