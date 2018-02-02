Critical missing alert issued for 20-year-old woman

Cincinnati Police are asking the public for help locating a 20-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday.

Nisa Muhammad was last seen around the University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to police.

Authorities said Muhammad is "in poor mental health."

She is wearing a black bubble coat with a fur hood, black jogging pants and grey gym shoes, police said. She was also carrying a blue gym bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police District Five at 513-569-8500.

