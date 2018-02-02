100 flu-related deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky public health officials say the state has had 100 flu-related deaths.
At least four of those deaths have been children. Kentucky had 76 flu-related deaths last season.
This is the seventh consecutive week of widespread flu activity in Kentucky. The flu season runs through late May, so State Epidemiologist Jonathan Ballard said it is not too late to get a flu shot. After getting a flu shot, it takes about two weeks to develop protection from the flu.
The flu is highly contagious and can be life-threatening. Symptoms include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches and can cause people to miss between three to five days of work or school. People with flu symptoms should ask a doctor if they need an antiviral drug.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
