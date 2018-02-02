First Lady Melania Trump visiting Cincinnati Children's Hospital Monday

First Lady Melania Trump is traveling to Cincinnati Monday with her husband and will spend the day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center while President Trump speaks at a Blue Ash manufacturer.

The White House press office announced Friday the Trumps will fly aboard Air Force One to Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport. The first lady then will ride to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a tour of operations and to meet patients and caregivers.

In the past year, the first lady has visited several pediatric hospitals, most recently in early December at Children’s National Hospital. In July, on a European tour, she visited children’s hospitals and in Paris and Rome.

A White House statement said the first lady will meet with Michael Fisher, the hospital's chief executive officer, "doctors, staff, and children of the hospital, focusing on the impact of the opioid epidemic in Ohio and across the country."

