Calls for change grow amid capitol sexual misconduct claims

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
An Arizona lawmaker who repeatedly harassed women has become the first since the swell of the #MeToo movement to get kicked out of office by colleagues but likely will not be the last to face repercussions.
The heightened focus on sexual harassment and misconduct in state legislatures across the country has led to growing calls for change in a year that already has seen an unusually large number of women expressing interest in running for office.
An Associated Press tally shows that 15 state lawmakers have resigned or been removed from office since the start of 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. About 20 others have faced lesser consequences.
Sexual harassment investigations are ongoing against other state lawmakers, including in California, Hawaii, Kentucky and Oregon.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
