Cash, more than 100 firearms seized during area drug bust

The Cincinnati police Narcotics Unit, along with Butler County deputies and Ohio state police seized drugs and more than 100 guns after making an arrest this week.

Alexey Gibson, 30, was arrested Thursday at 205 West McMillan Avenue for drug trafficking and improper transport of firearms in a vehicle.

During the arrest and subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities say they recovered 10 firearms, 11 grams of cocaine prepared for distribution, 5 lbs. of marijuana, digital scales, and about $30,000 cash.

Officers continued the investigation and executed a search warrant in Butler County, recovering more than 100 additional firearms, various ammunition, and ballistic vests.

Gibson is incarcerated at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $650,000 cash bond.

@CincyPD Narcotics Unit, along w/ @butlersheriff & @OSHP make major arrest. Over 100 guns seized along w/ drugs!

Criminals know no boundaries, but we know our neighbors. Working together & #keepingohiosafe pic.twitter.com/VvvzuQBL9x — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 2, 2018

