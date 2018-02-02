Officers not charged in death of woman in 2014

CLEVELAND (AP) - A grand jury has declined to charge two Ohio police officers in the death of a mentally ill woman who collapsed while handcuffed and struggling with police in 2014.

Authorities Friday announced the jury's decision clearing both Cleveland officers of any criminal wrongdoing in 37-year-old Tanisha Anderson's death. She agreed to accompany officers called to her home, then began struggling.

A medical examiner says Anderson stopped breathing after placed on her stomach, and heart problems and mental illness contributed to her death. The prosecutor says another medical expert found Anderson's collapse "more consistent with a cardiac event."

Cleveland settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Anderson's family for $2.25 million.

The family had sought prosecution. Their attorney told WJW-TV Friday the public should access court documents to obtain the "real facts."

