LetGo app used to lure robbery victims

The LetGo app is quickly gaining popularity for people wanting to make a quick buck. It lets you easily connect with other to sell electronics, car, clothes or any other unwanted items.

Unfortunately, a mother learned the dangerous risks earlier this week.

"Some guy just robbed me from my phone," said the mother during a 911 call.

The woman was with her 4-year-old daughter on Baltimore Road in Middletown when police said two men approached her. One reportedly pulled out a gun and stole her phone. Police are still looking for the men involved.

Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover said Hamilton County has also had several incidents.

"It can easily happen if you look at things that have happened across the country. It can range from a simple theft to a robbery to even murder," he said.

On Friday morning ,Rallan Carter was in court accused of using the LetGo app to lure in some unsuspecting sellers.

"The defendant at gunpoint ordered them out of their vehicle stole their car and several other things," said one of the Hamilton County prosecutors.

According to court documents, Carter met his most recent victims on Reading Road after chatting with them on LetGo agreeing to purchase a cell phone. Records show he used the app three different times for three separate robberies.

Now the sheriff's office is warning others to be more cautious. Their office and several other agencies are encouraging residents to use safe exchange zones, which remain under video surveillance.

"If you can't do that respond to a well-lit area that is frequented by a lot of people," said Chief Deputy Schoonover

Carter is being held at the Justice Center on a $200,000 dollar bond. The sheriff's office said if you do become a victim while using an online app save the messages. They said the conversation could be used as evidence later.

