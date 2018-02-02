City commission candidate wants wall built between Covington and Newport

A candidate for Covington City Commission wants to build a wall between Covington and Newport to keep drugs out.

Already separated by the Licking River, Missy Spears believes a wall between the two cities would keep more drugs out of Covington.

"There's been a lot of answers with how to deal with it that haven't been that effective," she said. "I mean if we can get Newport to give us a billion dollars to build a wall, I would definitely accept it as a commissioner."

She posted a video to YouTube on Jan. 25 saying, "Stop the influx of heroin coming in from Newport, KY. On 5/22 Vote Spears and SAY NO."

Newport residents Kyla Vater and Chad Randy said a wall would never work.

"It's not going to do anything. I honestly believe it's not going to do anything," Randy said.

"I think it sounds absurd," Vater said.

Spears, who is a registered Republican said she did not vote for President Donald Trump, but called his presidential campaign brilliant and genius.

She said a lot of people think her plan is crazy but has a message for them.

"Just roll with me. It's going to be a lot of fun," Spears said.

Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso had two words in response to her plan.

"No comment," he said.

?Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.