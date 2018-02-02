Man facing multiple charges after police connect him to 2 armed robberies

A man is facing multiple charges after police were able to connect him to two armed robberies in the Tri-State area.

Brandon Wilson was originally arrested in mid-January after robbing a Subway restaurant in Wyoming. On Friday, Wilson was back in court facing new charges for an aggravated robbery of the Springfield Township UDF on Christmas Eve.

Police said the two crimes had many similarities including the clothing Wilson was allegedly wearing when he is believed to have committed the two crimes.

Surveillance video shows someone entering the Mary Avenue location wearing all-black attire, including a black ski mask. After entering the front door the masked man holding a pistol directs the cashiers to empty the drawers.

Court records accuse Wilson of holding two employees and two customers at gunpoint while waiting about 13 minutes for the time delay on the safe to expire.

The January Subway restaurant incident left Wilson with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of abduction.

The December robbery of the Family Dollar has added another aggravated robbery charge and two more abduction charges to Wilson's list of alleged crimes.

