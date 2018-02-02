2 injured in accident at BB&T Arena during circus performance - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 injured in accident at BB&T Arena during circus performance

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY (FOX19) -

Emergency crews were called to BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University after an accident during the Syrian Shrine Circus on Friday.

Two people suffered minor injures. One was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other information is being released at this time.

