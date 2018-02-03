PetSmart groomer caught on cam mistreating dog

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.Full Story >
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.Full Story >
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.Full Story >
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.Full Story >
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.Full Story >
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.Full Story >
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.Full Story >
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.Full Story >
Young Palestinian-American behind nascent #MeToo movement in West Bank challenges patriarchal norms, conservatives.Full Story >
Young Palestinian-American behind nascent #MeToo movement in West Bank challenges patriarchal norms, conservatives.Full Story >