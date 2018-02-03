Middletown Fire battles flames at warehouse

The Middletown Fire Department is investigating warehouse fire that began just before Midnight Friday night.

The fire began at a building on the 300 block of North Verity Parkway. Crews were met with tall flames that had spread throughout the building when they arrived on the scene.

The fire department extinguished those flames after a few hours.

Fire crews say it's unclear how the fire began or if anyone was inside at the time.

