2 dogs resuscitated after Sycamore Twp fire

The Hamilton County Fire Department is investigating a fire that began at a home early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a home on the 8600 block of Tudor Court in Sycamore Township around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The fire department says the home suffered significant damage but no one was hurt.

Two dogs inside the home at the time of the fire were able to be resuscitated.

Hamilton County Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

