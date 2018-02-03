State legislatures see flurry of activity on abortion bills

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republicans who control a majority of the nation's statehouses are considering a wide range of abortion legislation that could test the government's legal ability to restrict a woman's right to terminate pregnancy.
Just this past week, the Mississippi House passed a bill that would make the state the only one to ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In Missouri, lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.
And in Ohio, the House is expected to consider abortion restrictions that have already passed in the Senate. They would prohibit the most common type of procedure used to end pregnancies after 13 weeks and require that fetal remains be buried or cremated.
Abortion has been a hot topic in several legislative sessions that began or continued last month.
