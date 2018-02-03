Toledo police to introduce new monthly video series

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Toledo Police Department plans to connect with the community through a series of officer-produced video blogs.

The Blade reports the department's social media team will create the monthly videos. Spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney says the videos will allow officers to use unique skillsets to help the city. Some of the team's officers have experience with drones while another is a former Blade reporter.

The department is modeling its series from media initiatives in Miami and East Lansing, Michigan. Toney says the goal is to increase community engagement. The department currently uses Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The social media team released an introductory video on social media sites that explain the series. Facebook users have asked the department to include videos that explain neighborhood patrols and special units.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.