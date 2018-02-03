Students rebuild cruiser destroyed after Cavs championship

CLEVELAND (AP) - Students in a high school auto repair program have returned a rebuilt Cleveland police cruiser destroyed during the celebration of the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA championship in June 2016.

WJW-TV reports city officials listed the cruiser as a total loss after over-exuberant fans jumped on the roof of the cruiser, broke its windows and caused extensive damage. A teacher at Max Hayes High School approached the city about allowing students to rebuild it.

Students recently gave back the cruiser, which will be returned to service. Cleveland's commissioner for vehicle maintenance says the students' work saved the city around $10,000 and called the rebuild "fantastic." The city had planned to scrap the cruiser for parts.

Max Hayes senior Percy Bouldin says the project provided motivation for him to go to school.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

