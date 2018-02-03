Woman pleads guilty in drunken driving crash that killed 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A woman charged in the 2016 deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The plea entered by 28-year-old Suzanne Whitlow on Friday was conditional. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the plea was made with the understanding that Whitlow will appeal a judge's decision to allow a jury to consider blood-alcohol evidence had the case gone to trial.

Whitlow acknowledged that she had been drinking alcohol when the car she was driving struck Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore in Lexington.

Prosecutors made no sentencing recommendation to Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell. Whitlow faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Whitlow had completed alcohol driver education classes for a 2014 DUI conviction a few weeks before the deadly crash.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.