Bengals' Tupou arrested in Colorado

A Defensive Tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals was arrested Thursday in Boulder, Colo.

The Boulder Police Department confirmed that Josh Tupou was arrested for violating a protection order. Part of that order states that he is not allowed to have any alcohol.

Tupou, a native of California, attended college in Boulder as a Defensive Lineman for the University of Colorado from 2012 to 2016.

The Bengals signed Tupou as a free agent in May of 2017, according to their website.

