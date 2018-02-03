UC beats UConn, extends streak to 14

Jacob Evans scored 19 points and No. 8 UC beat UConn 65-57 to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

The Bearcats scored the game’s first 13 points and never trailed in another dominating conference performance. The Bearcats improved to 9-0 in American Conference play – the only undefeated team in the AAC standings.

“It wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch,” said head coach Mick Cronin. “Their zone, it slowed us down, it limited our points in the pain. If you can only get 14 points in the pain and win you’ve got to be happy as a coach.”

The Bearcats shot just 38 percent from the field, limited UConn to just 36 percent and forced ten Huskies turnovers.

Connecticut native Cane Broome scored ten points off the bench. Kyle Washington added a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 21-2 and next play Tuesday night at BB&T Arena against Central Florida.

