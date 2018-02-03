Louisville plans to remove unsightly plywood on vacant homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A plan to improve the appearance of some vacant homes in Louisville will replace boarded-up windows with clear acrylic coverings.
The city calls it "clear boarding." The plan focuses on homes where vandalism and drug abuse has been a problem.
Metro Council has set aside $550,000 for the clear-boarding project. Metro Council member Barbara Shanklin says the clear material costs a little more, but it can improve the look of a neighborhood where there are one or two boarded-up homes.
Shanklin says it could also cut down on theft and other crimes.
Shanklin told WDRB-TV the city will continue an effort to demolish vacant properties in the worst-hit areas.
There are about 5,000 abandoned homes in Louisville.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
Four people, including two children, were hospitalized following a crash in Union Saturday.Full Story >
Four people, including two children, were hospitalized following a crash in Union Saturday.Full Story >
Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning Facebook users about a disturbing video circulating on the social network.Full Story >
Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning Facebook users about a disturbing video circulating on the social network.Full Story >
A wintry mix of rain and snow will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday.Full Story >
A wintry mix of rain and snow will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday.Full Story >
A Defensive Tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals was arrested Thursday in Boulder, Colo.Full Story >
A Defensive Tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals was arrested Thursday in Boulder, Colo.Full Story >