Police ask Facebook users to stop sharing graphic video

Authorities say the Facebook video shows a pornographic image of a young girl and an adult man. (File image)

Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning Facebook users about a disturbing video circulating on the social network.

Authorities say the video shows a pornographic image of a young girl and an adult man.

People have contacted police and news outlets about the graphic content showing up on Facebook timelines and inboxes since Thursday. Some users are even encouraging friends to share the video in hopes of identifying the abuse suspect, but authorities strongly warn against that.

Sharing the image could be illegal and lead to criminal charges – no matter the person’s intentions, Memphis Police posted to Facebook Friday.

“We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it,” MPD said.

The video reportedly originated in Alabama and is being handled by state investigators.

The Cincinnati Police department advised people to report it to Facebook.

@CincyPD has become aware of a Facebook post that is being circulated w/ an alleged crime against a child. Please do not re-post or forward this to anyone. Contact Facebook to make them aware of this content. Law enforcement is aware of this & investigating. pic.twitter.com/6uPvC9MdBs — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 3, 2018

Not only could the content be a phishing scam, it could also put users at risk for prosecution, according to Tech Expert Dave Hatter.

"I just can’t encourage people strongly enough, have a high degree of skepticism," Hatter said. "Understand that there are lots of bad people who are constantly innovating new ways to attack you, steal your information, hoist this kind of sick crap like child porn on you."

In addition to reporting abusive content to law enforcement, Facebook suggests the following:

Notify the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children using the CyberTipline: Visit https://report.cybertip.org or call 1-800-843-5678.

Don't share, download, or comment on the content: It can be criminal to share, or send messages with, photos and videos of children being sexually abused and exploited. You won't be asked to provide a copy of the content in any report.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.