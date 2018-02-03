New Hampshire college town prepares for possible Patriots win

When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire in the normally quiet downtown of Durham, New Hampshire. Local authorities are hoping to prevent that sort of destruction Sunday night. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

DURHAM, NH (WMUR/CNN) – Downtown Durham is normally fairly quiet, but after Sunday night’s Super Bowl game, it could be packed with as many as 5,000 University of New Hampshire students and their friends.

“I think everyone’s going to be doing the same thing…shattering things like last time,” said UNH senior Julie Mullaney.

When the Patriots won in 2002, some things were set on fire. And in 2013, after the World Series, bottles were thrown.

But police say those extremes are rare, and that most crowds have been responsible and cooperative.

And state, town and university police hope to keep it that way.

"We think we've got a plan down...to disperse,” said Deputy Chief Rene Kelley of the Durham Police Department.

Downtown businesses are being asked to take in signs and furniture so they aren’t wrecked or thrown.

Apartment managers and dorm resident assistants were also asked to reach out to students about appropriate behavior.

