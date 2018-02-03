President Trump and First Lady in Cincinnati: What we know about Monday's visit

President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.

The president will promote his new tax law at Sheffer Corp. in Blue Ash, which makes industrial cylinders. The company reportedly gave all its employees $1,000 bonuses as a result of the recently-passed law.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump is expected to visit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she will meet with doctors and children and focus “on the impact of the opioid epidemic in Ohio and across the country,” according to a White House Advisory.

The presidential visit could mean traffic headaches for Tri-State commuters.

Air Force One is landing at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in the late morning or afternoon, but the president’s travel plans are kept secret for security reasons.

Blue Ash Police acknowledged residents’ “questions and frustrations” and said they’re not authorized to release full details on road closures. However, the department dropped a hint that Cornell Road at Deerfield Road, near Sheffer Corp., will be closed “beginning early Monday morning and lasting into the afternoon.”

Trump’s visit will impact more than just the Blue Ash Area. We won’t know confirmed road closures, but here are a few guesses from our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Lunken to Blue Ash

The most direct route from Lunken to Blue Ash is via Interstate-71, making it the most likely to close.

Wilmer Ave., Wooster Rd. and Redbank Rd. onto the Redbank Expressway are all good bets to be blocked off at some point Monday.

I-71 between Exits 9 and 15 may also be closed.

After exiting I-71, the president’s motorcade would take Pfeiffer Rd. to Deerfield Rd. before arriving at Sheffer Corp. on Cornell Rd.

Via Hyde Park

Linwood Ave., Observatory Ave. and Dana Ave. could close if the president’s motorcade drives through Mount Lookout and Hyde Park to exit onto I-71.

Getting around Blue Ash

Pfeiffer Rd. and Deerfield Rd. are the most likely to close in Blue Ash.

Expect certain delays on Cornell Rd., Sheffer’s street address.

