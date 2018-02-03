Women caught in crossfire injured during shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman was critically injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout.

The Dayton Daily News reports the woman was hurt Saturday evening while riding in a vehicle that wasn't involved in the shootings. She was taken in that car to an area hospital. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is undergoing surgery.

The woman's name has not been released.

Police say the occupants of two other cars were shooting at one another.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

