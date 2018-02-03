Bluiett carries Xavier to overtime win

Trevon Bluiett converted a four-point play with 25 seconds left to force overtime as Xavier rallied to beat Georgetown 96-91.

Bluiett, who finished a season-high 31 points, made a three-pointer as he was fouled and converted the free throw to tie the game at 86. Georgetown attempted a contested three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation, but the ball sailed wide of the rim and out of bounds.

Xavier scored all ten of its points in overtime from the free throw line and closed Georgetown out in the final seconds on two more foul shots from Bluiett.

The Musketeers improve to 21-3 and 9-2 in Big East play. XU plays at Butler on Tuesday night.

