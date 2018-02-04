Dog returns home after 10 years

The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

APOLLO, PA (KDKA/CNN) - A dog that was believed to be dead returned home 10 years after she went missing.

Abigail, a black Labrador mix and her owner Debra Suierveld were once again reunited this week.

"We thought she had passed away," Suiervel said. "It feels like a part of my kids childhood is back. Part of our family is back. It's pretty awesome."

Abby was last seen playing with the Suierveld children near the woods in their backyard.

Lets fast forward to Saturday.

She just seemed to appear on George Spiering's front porch in a town about 10 miles from where she was last seen.

Spiering then called police and animal protectors.

"When I scanned her I found a microchip which made us very excited,” said Jody Berisko, of Animal Protectors. “There are different brands told me which brand to call. It was home age and he gave me the number."

Now, Abby is back where she belongs.

And wherever she was, she was taken great care of. The dog appeared to be healthy and had the same demeanor and habits as before.

Suierveld said her family believed Abby was hiding out in the witness protection program.

A big family dinner is planned this Sunday.

