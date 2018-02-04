Ohio seeks more partners in summer meal program for children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.

Sponsoring organizations in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program are reimbursed for providing free meals at sites such as schools, parks, community centers and libraries.

ODE says it's especially looking to expand the program in southern Ohio, in rural communities and in areas with migrant families. It is encouraging potential sponsors such as schools, government agencies and private nonprofits to get involved, beginning with completing an online survey by March 2.

Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the meal program. It's also open to certain students between 19 and 21 who have physical or mental disabilities.

