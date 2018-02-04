Ohio awards $1M contract to company for marijuana help line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.
Cleveland.com reports the help line will be operated by Extra Step Assurance from a call center in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn) in central Ohio. The company is a subsidiary of Direct Success Inc., which has been operating a national marijuana help line there since February 2017.
The contract amount covers a three-year period.
Direct Success CEO Cheryl McDaniel says the hotline will give people information about medical marijuana so they can talk with doctors and decide whether the drug is right for them.
Ohio's 2016 medical marijuana law required the establishment of a help line. The drug is scheduled to become available to patients in September.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch for scattered snow (mixed with rain at times) Sunday afternoon and evening.Full Story >
Watch for scattered snow (mixed with rain at times) Sunday afternoon and evening.Full Story >
Covington police received information Sunday regarding a threat made toward Holmes High School through social media.Full Story >
Covington police received information Sunday regarding a threat made toward Holmes High School through social media.Full Story >
No. 17 Ohio State survived a serious scare from Illinois on Sunday, winning 75-67 behind Keita Bates-Diop’s monster performance.Full Story >
No. 17 Ohio State survived a serious scare from Illinois on Sunday, winning 75-67 behind Keita Bates-Diop’s monster performance.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a slain service dog.Full Story >
CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a slain service dog.Full Story >