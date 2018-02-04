No. 17 Buckeyes hold off Illinois for 20th win

No. 17 Ohio State survived a serious scare from Illinois on Sunday, winning 75-67 behind Keita Bates-Diop’s monster performance.

He finished with a game-high 35 points and 13 rebounds.

In a game of runs, the Buckeyes (20-5, 11-1) used two major spurts at the end of each half to take down an Illinois team tied for the fewest wins in the Big Ten.

Trailing 30-15 in the first half, the Buckeyes went on a 17-0 run to take a 32-30 lead into the half. Then, trailing 62-58 with six minutes left in regulation, the Buckeyes closed the game on 17-5 run to seal the victory.

Jae’sean Tate added 11 points and Kaleb Wesson scored 10 points in the win for the Buckeyes, who have lost just one time since December.

Ohio State travels to face No. 3 Purdue for their first and only regular-season meeting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

