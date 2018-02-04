Court: Lawsuit alleging coerced confessions can go to trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A federal appeals court says a lawsuit can proceed to trial that accuses Evansville police officers of violating three teenagers' constitutional rights by coercing confessions in the killing of a homeless man.

A panel of 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed there's enough evidence that officers deliberately coerced confessions from siblings William and Deadra Hurt in the death of 54-year-old Marcus Golike to warrant a civil trial.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the judges wrote in their opinion that "false confessions are a real problem."

Golike was beaten, strangled and dumped in the Ohio River in June 2012.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of William, Deadra and Andrea Hurt and their mother accuses detectives of threatening the teenagers and feeding them facts to coerce confessions in Golike's killing.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

