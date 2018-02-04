Covington police: 'No longer an active threat' against Holmes High, juvenile in custody

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.Full Story >
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
Covington police received information Sunday regarding a threat made toward Holmes High School through social media.Full Story >
Covington police received information Sunday regarding a threat made toward Holmes High School through social media.Full Story >