Covington police: 'No longer an active threat' against Holmes High, juvenile in custody

Covington police received information Sunday regarding a threat made toward Holmes High School through social media.

"These threats were very serious in nature," a statement from police reads.

Around 3 p.m., police were able to identify a juvenile suspect and that person was taken into custody. The juvenile is being held at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility and faces a charge of terroristic threatening.

"We are confident that there is no longer an active threat against the school or its students, faculty or staff, and that there are no other individuals involved in this threat," the police statement goes on to say.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.