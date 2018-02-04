Rescuers: Puppy was thrown down stairs, beaten with flashlight

New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.

Rescuers with Joseph's Legacy said they have taken in a months-old lab mix named Valhalla. They believe Valhalla's owner, a 19-year-old man, got angry when she peed in his room, and in response threw the puppy down the stairs before beating her with a flashlight.

Rescuers said Monroe Family Pet Hospital veterinarians are performing surgery on the pup Monday because she has several broken bones.

"I can't even imagine the pain that she endured while she was beaten and the sound that she made while she felt every single blow and how much fear she had when she was being beaten and thrown," said Meg Melampy, president of Joseph's Legacy.

Melampy said the puppy also appears to have burns on her ears that could have been caused by cigarettes.

Vahalla is now with a foster family.

Rescuers expect the owner will be charged this week.

Joseph's Legacy is raising money to help pay for Valhalla's medical expenses through a YouCaring page.

