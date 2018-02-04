GPS-based system could have prevented deadly train crash

Another bust of snow is expected late tonight into early Tuesday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and the First Lady will travel to the Cincinnati area Monday.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office made several arrests Sunday night after a fight was reported at a house party.Full Story >
The Super Bowl wasn't the only thing catching the attention of people Sunday night.Full Story >
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."Full Story >
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesFull Story >
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'Full Story >
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsFull Story >
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaFull Story >
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"Full Story >
