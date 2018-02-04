Ram truck ad using MLK speech draws backlash

President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
Watch for slick roads, bridges and ramps on your morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Twenty people including five children were displaced by a two-alarm apartment fire that also sent five to the hospital early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.Full Story >
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.Full Story >
