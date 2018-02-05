Ohio juror voted for death 20 years ago, now seeks mercy

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.
Ross Geiger of suburban Cincinnati says he felt compelled to follow the law when he voted in favor of execution for Raymond Tibbetts in 1997.
Geiger says after reviewing documents presented at a hearing last year, he believes jurors didn't know enough about Tibbetts' rough childhood and abuse suffered in a foster home.
The 51-year-old commercial banker wrote the Republican governor a four-page letter on Jan. 30 asking Kasich to grant mercy to Tibbetts.
Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says the governor is reviewing the case.
Tibbetts is scheduled to die Feb. 13 for killing a Cincinnati man in 1997.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
Watch for slick roads, bridges and ramps on your morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Watch for slick roads, bridges and ramps on your morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Twenty people including five children were displaced by a two-alarm apartment fire that also sent five to the hospital early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
Twenty people including five children were displaced by a two-alarm apartment fire that also sent five to the hospital early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.Full Story >
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.Full Story >