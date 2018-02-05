Airport closes after plane slides off runway

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland airport has closed while officials investigate what caused an airplane to slide off the runway.
WKYC-TV reports the plane left the runway at Burke Lakefront Airport around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say four passengers were on board. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
