Airport closes after plane slides off runway

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland airport has closed while officials investigate what caused an airplane to slide off the runway.

WKYC-TV reports the plane left the runway at Burke Lakefront Airport around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say four passengers were on board. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com

