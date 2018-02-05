Kentucky priest installed as bishop of Nashville Diocese

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Kentucky priest has been installed as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville.
The Tennessean reports the Rev. J. Mark Spalding took his new role during a ceremony Friday at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville.
The Nashville Diocese covers 38 counties in Middle Tennessee and includes about 76,000 registered Catholics.
Spalding is a native of Fredericktown, Kentucky. He was ordained in 1991 and has served in a number of roles in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including vicar general.
Former Nashville Bishop David Choby died on June 3.
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
