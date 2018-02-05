Update: 20 displaced, 5 taken to hospital from Mt. Airy apartment fire

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.Full Story >
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.Full Story >
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.Full Story >
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.Full Story >
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..Full Story >
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..Full Story >
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.Full Story >
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.Full Story >