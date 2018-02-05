President Trump and First Lady head to Cincinnati

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, arrive at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Song Kyung-seok/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are making a joint visit to the Cincinnati-area Monday.

FOX19 NOW will bring you live coverage of the president's arrival, public remarks and departure. Mobile users can watch live here.

Here is the schedule released by the White House:

The president and First Lady Melania Trump land in Air Force One at Lunken Airport in the East End around 1:35 p.m.

The president's motorcade travels to Sheffer Corp. in Blue Ash while the First Lady heads to Children’s Hospital at 2 p.m.

President Trump tours Sheffer Corp. at 2:10 p.m.

The president delivers a speech on tax reform at 2:30 p.m.

They each depart for Lunken at 3 p.m. with Air Force One set to take off for the White House at 3:30 p.m.

Expect major traffic delays on and near southbound Interstate 71 and I-275 in Blue Ash as the president travels to and from Sheffer Corp.

Sheffer Corporation is a hydraulic equipment and custom cylinder supplier. Trump's remarks are expected to focus on the impact of the Republican Tax Bill, signed into law at the end of last year. Sheffer gave all its employees $1,000 bonuses as a result.

Groups opposing the Republican tax plan are planning to protest outside Sheffer.

Some regional leaders like Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said they hope to the president put more emphasis on the state's drug problems.

"We need that help to allow us to get to the next level," Synan said in an interview. "There are so many more things that could be done, so many more people we could help."

While the president visits is in Blue Ash, the first lady will head to Avondale, where she will visit sick children and get a briefing about the opioid crisis at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Very much looking forward to visit @CincyChildrens today & learn more about their efforts in combatting the effects opioids are having on our children & how we can continue to work towards ending the #OpioidEpidemic. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 5, 2018

