President Trump to speak at Blue Ash company Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.

He is schedule to speak Monday afternoon at the Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash.

Sheffer is a hydraulic equipment and custom cylinder supplier.

Trump's remarks are expected to focus on the impact of the Republican Tax Bill, signed into law at the end of last year.

It is possible Trump will also address the region's opioid epidemic.

Groups opposing the Republican tax plan are planning to protest outside the Sheffer Corporation.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to land in Air Force One at Lunken Airport in the East End about 1:30 p.m.

She is headed to Avondale, where she will visit sick children at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Expect major delays on Interstates 275 and 71.

Air Force One is scheduled to depart Lunken Airport at 3:30 p.m.

