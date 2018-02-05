This is nuts: It's world Nutella Day

(WLS/CNN) – It's world Nutella day!

Millions of people across the world are celebrating the tasty spread that combines hazelnuts and cocoa.

Nutella's origin can be traced back to the 1800s.

At the time there were plenty of nuts, but not much cocoa.

World Nutella Day: the best monday ever! The ultimate party is here to celebrate all around the world. Share what you're doing today! #WorldNutellaDay pic.twitter.com/Tjf7jfOyGg — Nutella (@NutellaGlobal) February 5, 2018

Toward the end of World War II, there was another cocoa shortage.

A pastry maker at that time, named Pietro Ferrero, started making a sweet paste.

In the 1960s, that paste was turned into something creamier and Nutella was born.

Popular Nutella recipes include Nutella banana bread and Nutella mocha latte.

But Nutella lovers are very creative, so there are a lot of ways to enjoy it.

