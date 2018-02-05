Pedestrian hit, injured in Erlanger

A pedestrian was hit and injured in Erlanger Monday morning, dispatchers said.

Crews responded to the 2800 block of Crescent Springs Pike about 6:30 a.m., he said.

A medical helicopter initially was called to fly the pedestrian to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

But Air Care was disregarded, and it's now expected the pedestrian will be taken to a hospital in an ambulance, he said.

