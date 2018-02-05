Anti-DUI tweet alludes to prison rape during Super Bowl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have apologized for a Super Bowl-themed tweet aimed at discouraging drunken driving that referenced prison rape.
News outlets report the official state police account tweeted "Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive ... your tight-end may end up in jail!" on Sunday night, accompanying the post with a gif of a dropped soap on a rope. Gronkowski is a tight end for the New England Patriots, who eventually lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The tweet, which remained up for nearly two hours, drew condemnation from Kentucky's Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who called for an apology.
The agency later posted a statement , saying "making light of sexual assault is never acceptable," and apologized especially "to the victims of these heinous crimes."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch for slick roads, bridges and ramps on your morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Watch for slick roads, bridges and ramps on your morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Twenty people including five children were displaced by a two-alarm apartment fire that also sent five to the hospital early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
Twenty people including five children were displaced by a two-alarm apartment fire that also sent five to the hospital early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is expected to promote his tax plan in the Tri-State Monday.Full Story >
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.Full Story >
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.Full Story >