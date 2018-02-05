Triumphant Eagles fans leave destruction in their wake

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – Authorities greased poles in Philadelphia to keep people from climbing them after Sunday’s Super Bowl, and it worked, sort of.

WARNING: SOME OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

After the Eagles shocked the Patriots for their first Super Bowl championship, Philly fans weren’t climbing poles – they were tearing them out of the ground.

They ripped the dang steeet poles out of the ground pic.twitter.com/af6ccASHTA — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

I’ve searched everywhere and I couldn’t find this video on twitter so I’m just gonna post it ???? Philly is wild pic.twitter.com/7w2jvwfo7o — Max Klenk (@mklenkz) February 5, 2018

Shortly after the final whistle, exultant fans took to the streets to celebrate, resulting in a number of isolated acts of vandalism overnight. Fans took down several light poles around the city, injuring a few people, according to the mayor’s office.

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

The windows were also smashed out of some buildings, with at least one report of looting at a gas station.

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Some fans even flipped over a car.

The mayor's office said Philadelphia police arrested at least three people early Monday in connection with the disturbances.

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS BURNING DOWN pic.twitter.com/lcbHLd894P — Lani (@lanictom) February 5, 2018

Things going as expected in Philly pic.twitter.com/Ofdj5iuUj4 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) February 5, 2018

