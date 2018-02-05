Triumphant Eagles fans leave destruction in their wake - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Triumphant Eagles fans leave destruction in their wake

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – Authorities greased poles in Philadelphia to keep people from climbing them after Sunday’s Super Bowl, and it worked, sort of.

WARNING: SOME OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

After the Eagles shocked the Patriots for their first Super Bowl championship, Philly fans weren’t climbing poles – they were tearing them out of the ground.

Shortly after the final whistle, exultant fans took to the streets to celebrate, resulting in a number of isolated acts of vandalism overnight. Fans took down several light poles around the city, injuring a few people, according to the mayor’s office.

The windows were also smashed out of some buildings, with at least one report of looting at a gas station.

Some fans even flipped over a car.

The mayor's office said Philadelphia police arrested at least three people early Monday in connection with the disturbances.

Copyright 2018 KYW via CNN. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly