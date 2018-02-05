Recipes: Chocolaty Chocolate Cream Pie

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Need a dessert menu option? Take a bite out of this recipe:
Chocolaty Chocolate Cream Pie:
- 1 Wholly Wholesome whole wheat, traditional, or gluten free crust
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 1/3 cups semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional; for richer chocolate flavor
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 cup heavy cream, divided
- 2 cups 1% milk
Crust:
Cook pie crust according to the package instructions for a cooked/cream pie.
Filling:
- Place the chopped chocolate, butter, and vanilla extract in a 2-quart mixing bowl; set aside.
- In a medium saucepan away from heat, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, espresso powder, and salt. Whisk in 1/4 cup of cold heavy cream until the mixture is smooth, with no lumps. Repeat with another 1/4 cup of the cream. Whisk in the egg yolks.
- Place the saucepan over medium heat, and gradually whisk in the remaining cream and milk.
- Bring to a boil, whisking constantly as the mixture thickens; boil for 1 minute.
- Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture over the reserved chocolate and butter.
- Whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
- Pass the filling through a strainer into a bowl to remove any lumps.
- Place plastic wrap or buttered parchment paper on the surface to prevent a skin from forming, and chill thoroughly.
Assembly:
- Transfer the cooled filling to a cooled, baked pie crust. Level the top with the back of a spoon or an offset spatula.
- Spoon or pipe whipped cream on top.
- Chill the pie until ready to serve. Note: If you're not planning on serving the entire pie at once, top individual slices with a dollop of whipped cream just before serving.
Tips:
- The filling needs to be strained while still quite warm. You can use the back of a ladle, a flexible spatula, or a wooden spoon to stir it through the strainer. Scrape the underside of the strainer once in a while with a clean spatula to help the process along.
- A shallow metal bowl with more surface area will chill the filling most quickly.
- The closer to serving time you assemble the pie, the crispier the crust will be.
- For best slicing, refrigerate the pie overnight before serving.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.