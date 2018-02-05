Recipes: Chocolaty Chocolate Cream Pie - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipes: Chocolaty Chocolate Cream Pie

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Need a dessert menu option? Take a bite out of this recipe:

Chocolaty Chocolate Cream Pie:

  • 1 Wholly Wholesome whole wheat, traditional, or gluten free crust
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/3 cups semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional; for richer chocolate flavor
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 cup heavy cream, divided
  • 2 cups 1% milk

Crust:

Cook pie crust according to the package instructions for a cooked/cream pie.

Filling:

  1. Place the chopped chocolate, butter, and vanilla extract in a 2-quart mixing bowl; set aside. 
  2. In a medium saucepan away from heat, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, espresso powder, and salt. Whisk in 1/4 cup of cold heavy cream until the mixture is smooth, with no lumps. Repeat with another 1/4 cup of the cream. Whisk in the egg yolks.
  3. Place the saucepan over medium heat, and gradually whisk in the remaining cream and milk.
  4. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly as the mixture thickens; boil for 1 minute.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture over the reserved chocolate and butter. 
  6. Whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. 
  7. Pass the filling through a strainer into a bowl to remove any lumps.
  8. Place plastic wrap or buttered parchment paper on the surface to prevent a skin from forming, and chill thoroughly.

Assembly:

  1. Transfer the cooled filling to a cooled, baked pie crust. Level the top with the back of a spoon or an offset spatula.
  2. Spoon or pipe whipped cream on top. 
  3. Chill the pie until ready to serve. Note: If you're not planning on serving the entire pie at once, top individual slices with a dollop of whipped cream just before serving.

Tips:

  • The filling needs to be strained while still quite warm. You can use the back of a ladle, a flexible spatula, or a wooden spoon to stir it through the strainer. Scrape the underside of the strainer once in a while with a clean spatula to help the process along.
  • A shallow metal bowl with more surface area will chill the filling most quickly.
  • The closer to serving time you assemble the pie, the crispier the crust will be.
  • For best slicing, refrigerate the pie overnight before serving.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly